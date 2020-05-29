Dublin pub giving anyone named Mark or Mora free pizza this weekend

The Back Page has announced which pair of names are eligible for free pizza this week and it's good news anyone called Mark or Mora.

The bank holiday weekend is within touching distance which means that pints, pizza and sunshine are firmly on our minds - and good news for anyone named Mark or Mora as you can get yours for free at the Back Page. Know for their weekly free food lottery, this week the dice has landed on the latter end of the alphabet - awarding the grand pizza prize to the Marks and Moras of the world. Or at least all those who find themselves in Dublin this weekend.

How does one avail? Simply head to the Back Page anytime between now and Sunday (open from 4pm-10pm), bring your ID and grab yours.

To quote the guys: "sunny, sunny days ahead"... so even though we don't qualify for a free slice of pizza, at least we have that to look forward to.

(Header image courtesy of @the_back_page)

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.