Dublin pub offering use of their outdoor pods to artisan traders

Owners at 57 the Headline are offering use of their dotey outdoor pods to local artisan traders in the hopes of running a festive street market next month.

Like many other Dublin pubs and restaurants, staff at 57 the Headline have spent much of this year pivoting back and forth - adapting their business model to public health guidelines to allow them to continue operating. Not ones to just sit back and wallow in the misery that is 2020, they were amongst several other local spots to add outdoor pods to their facilities back when a ban on indoor dining was first introduced.

Forced to revert to takeaway service only under current circumstances, owners are sad to see their newly-designed pods go to waste and have come up with a great way to ensure that they are put to good use. Extending the hand of friendship to local traders, the team has decided to offer them up to artisan producers in the hope of running a festive December street market next month.

Here's the plan:

"Each weekend in December we will be offering our outdoor pods to artisan producers enabling them to showcase and sell their wares.

"If you would like to avail of one or know someone who would like to take part please contact us on 0871731311 or [email protected] There are a few Ts & Cs but we can chat about them upon enquiry."

A lovely idea that not only supports other local talent but also promotes a great sense of community spirit. You love to see it.

Header image via Instagram/57 the Headline

