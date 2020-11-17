Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin pub offering use of their outdoor pods to artisan traders

By Sarah Finnan

November 17, 2020 at 10:40am

Share:

Owners at 57 the Headline are offering use of their dotey outdoor pods to local artisan traders in the hopes of running a festive street market next month.

Like many other Dublin pubs and restaurants, staff at 57 the Headline have spent much of this year pivoting back and forth - adapting their business model to public health guidelines to allow them to continue operating. Not ones to just sit back and wallow in the misery that is 2020, they were amongst several other local spots to add outdoor pods to their facilities back when a ban on indoor dining was first introduced.

Forced to revert to takeaway service only under current circumstances, owners are sad to see their newly-designed pods go to waste and have come up with a great way to ensure that they are put to good use. Extending the hand of friendship to local traders, the team has decided to offer them up to artisan producers in the hope of running a festive December street market next month.

Here's the plan:

"Each weekend in December we will be offering our outdoor pods to artisan producers enabling them to showcase and sell their wares.

"If you would like to avail of one or know someone who would like to take part please contact us on 0871731311 or [email protected] There are a few Ts & Cs but we can chat about them upon enquiry."

A lovely idea that not only supports other local talent but also promotes a great sense of community spirit. You love to see it.

Header image via Instagram/57 the Headline

READ NEXT: La Peniche asks public to pull together to increase their chances of reopening next month

Share:

Latest articles

Study finds playing video games can help improve your mental health

Week 3 of our home workouts: Quick mood boosters for a midday slump

La Peniche asks public to pull together to increase their chances of reopening next month

Prices for COVID testing facilities at Dublin Airport start at €99

You may also love

La Peniche asks public to pull together to increase their chances of reopening next month

Prices for COVID testing facilities at Dublin Airport start at €99

The Helix is moving their annual panto online this year

Authorities looking to outlaw takeaway pints due to large gatherings over the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.