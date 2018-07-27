PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World

Why waste your time in Dublin spending that amount on a house when you could live like a king in Greece...

Are you currently saving up for a house in Dublin? We are fully behind you as we can only imagine that you haven't had a night out in 2018 and you've cut down on going out for dinner from once or twice a week to once or twice every two months.

It will be all worth it in the long run when you're finally handed the keys to a brand new shack.

But, you might be hitting a bump in the road where you think, 'fuck this for a game of cards', I wouldn't mind upping sticks and starting life in a brand new spot away from Coppers, Croker and the Canal.

Well, here's what €600k gets you in Las Vegas, Hollywood, Paris & Greece (and Dublin as well in case you change your mind and want to stay).

23 Lauderdale Terrace, Dublin 8 as featured on Perfect Property.



Living here means you can enjoy the best of Dublin’s city centre in a beautiful period home.

Coming in at 936 sq ft, this property has been lovingly cared for with stunning original features such as hardwood floors and a fireplace. You’ll be living in a prime location with St. Stephens Green, Grafton Street, and Trinity College at your doorstep.

#23 also boasts a spacious back garden, which is a rarity for this area. The paved patio and lovely green space is also perfect for spending summer evenings.

828 N Hudson Ave Apt 206, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (€512,675)



Not all the hottest spots in LA come with a celebrity price tag. Despite its 999 sq ft, this Spanish-inspired villa is surprisingly spacious with a rooftop deck looking out over beautiful views of the Hollywood Hills.

There’s private garage parking, but you’re also within walking distance of the best restaurants, shopping, farmers’ markets, cinemas that LA has to offer.

Italy—Cetona, Siena, Tuscany (€600,000)



You've always wanted to try out existence “under the Tuscan Sun”? Well, if you do the perfect farmhouse awaits.

With 3,700+ sq ft, there’s plenty of room to make this home your own.

“Poggio ai Pini” offers sweeping countryside views, 4 hectare of private land, an underground cellar, vast gardens, an olive grove, and original details throughout. Poggio ai Pini is within walking distance of the local village square with its many artisan shops.

Glass of vino, anyone?

Greece—Korissia, Tzia, Cyclades Islands (€550,000)

Good sir, you had us at swimming pool:

This home ticks all the boxes for luxury and ease.

Live like royalty in your own private estate, located in the picturesque hillsides of Kea.

Take a dip in the deluxe swimming pool, or entertain your friends on the outdoor patio and dining area. This villa paradise offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea and Cycladic Islands.

What could honestly be better?

Paris—Isle of France, Paris, Paris (€506,572)

This is your view #loveheart

This beautiful Parisian apartment offers breathtaking Eiffel Tower views. The location is truly second to none, with Rue De Theatre, Champ de Mars, and a Metro Station all on the doorstep.

The 600sq ft of space is thoughtfully designed with a high quality of finishes throughout.

Who’s ready to live the romantic Paris dream? Did we mention the view?

2606 Bryant Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (€449,338)

Viva Las Vegasssss:

Enjoy luxurious living in this fully renovated 1950's ranch-style home. The spacious 2,342 sq ft home includes a decadent master retreat perfect for unwinding from a big night out on The Strip.

You have the best of both worlds in this attractive home. The famous Las Vegas Strip is mere minutes away, but you’re also near the peace and quiet of desert retreats. This remodeled gem has retained its unique character and charm, all set for you to move in.

Would you stay in Dublin or after a look at these would you head further afield?

