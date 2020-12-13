Close

Dublin restaurant encourages customers to speak up following negative online review 

By Sarah Finnan

December 13, 2020 at 4:12pm

Responding to a negative online review left by a recent customer, owners at La Peniche have said that it's important guests voice their concerns at the time, so as to allow staff to try and fix the situation. 

Saying that they appreciate feedback, Dublin restaurant La Peniche has encouraged customers to speak up if something is wrong. Committed to providing the best service they possibly can in the current circumstances, the team have said they can only make something right if it is brought to their attention prior to a customer leaving.

Feeling somewhat discouraged after receiving a negative online review, owners took to Twitter to address the situation.

"It's like we open, we try our best and people just love to complain. We follow the guidelines we are seen as too strict. It’s cold in December it’s our fault. We do try to give you a great experience onboard x"

Doing their utmost to provide customers with a pleasant dining experience, several members of the public responded to the restaurant's tweet, sharing their own positive memories from past meals on the boat. Giving the team a much-needed confidence boost, they seem to be feeling better about the whole thing with owners since tweeting to say:

"When people support each other incredible things happen x"

