Dublin restaurant organises GoFundMe after employee's house burns down

The employee's house burned down on Friday.

2020 has touched most people's lives in a negative way in one way or another, but for one family in Dublin, they have effectively lost everything.

The Winding Stair, a restaurant based in Ormond Quay in Dublin 1, posted on social media that one of their employees had their entire home burn down this week, on Friday, December 18.

The employee and his family escaped without harm, but nothing else made it out of the fire.

In response, the restaurant have set up a public GoFundMe in order to raise some money for their employee and their family, to help soften this terrible end to their 2020.

On the GoFundMe page, the restaurant made the following appeal:

"This is Niko, one of the original and most treasured members of The Winding Stair family. He has been working with us since 2006 and is the centrepin of the entire operation, responding to calls at all hours of the day and night and solving many of the less glamorous problems of our business that only those in hospitality will understand completely! He's our hero.

"On December 18th, a fire at his family home in Dublin 8 destroyed everything. He and his family escaped but nothing else survived. They have been left homeless and without their clothes, Christmas gifts or personal effects. We would love to be able to help and we know the broader hospitality family in Ireland would feel the same. Please do what you can. It's been such a hard year for us all but this is an unimaginably cruel end to 2020 for them."

The GoFundMe page can be found right here.

READ NEXT: The 10 most overlooked movies of 2020