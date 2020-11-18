Dublin restaurant shares gorgeous customer message of support

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

We're almost four weeks into our second lockdown of the year and though we have both good and bad days, some days are considerably better than others. Trying hard to remain positive in spite of everything that's going on, owners at beloved Dublin restaurant Las Tapas de Lola received a lovely text from a customer during the week - coming in just when they needed it most.

Reminding them why they love what they do so much, owners admitted that a couple of tears may have been shed while reading the heartfelt note... happy tears by the sounds of it though. Sharing the message on social media in the hopes of encouraging people to continue pulling together, it reads:

"Hey guys! I know you probably get a tonne of messages but I know times are really tough atm. I just wanted to let you know that I brought my mam to your restaurant for the very first time for her Christmas treat last December.

"It was lashing rain, we got absolutely drenched but as soon as we walked in and sat at our table we were warmed up with the hospitality and of course the gorgeous food! I just wanted to let yous know that still to this day my mam talks about you guys and the restaurant.

"She is always saying ‘wonder how our friends are doing with everything going on’ or she’ll text and say ‘I can’t believe we can’t go to lolas this Christmas’.

"Even though nobody is sitting on your seats at the moment you’re still being talked about and remembered fondly! And as soon as you reopen we will be the first there to make some more memories. Keep the heads up see you soon."

Proof that a kind word can go a very long way.

Header image via Instagram/Las Tapas de Lola

