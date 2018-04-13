Dublin

WATCH: Dublin Derby Rocked With Amazing Acrobatic Back-Heel Goal

If Ronaldo done this, we'd be on about it all week.

Dublin Derby Goal

If you've ever questioned Irish football's passion or fanbase then you need to get yourself down to a Dublin derby in this life time.

There is no bigger rivalry than Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians and tonight the big game was matched with an even bigger goal.

Dan Carr channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to put his side a goal in front with an amazing acrobatic strike in Tallaght on Friday night. 

Rovers man Carr bagged his third goal in three matches rising at the back post to somehow nestle the ball home with an acrobatic volley from his back-heel.

His celebration wasn't half bad either.

Think you could do better than this?

Shamrock Rovers Bohemians Dublin
