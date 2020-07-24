Close

Dublin venue puts up huge billboard tribute to Jack Charlton

By James Fenton

July 24, 2020 at 5:23pm

Two weeks after his passing, the tributes to Jack Charlton keep rolling in and this one in Dublin has to be among the most visible.

The Sugar Club on Leeson Street has remained closed since March but the team have been keeping busy with this wonderful tribute to Jack Charlton.

Taking pride of place at the front of the venue, the billboard commemoration displays a famous image of the much-loved Ireland manager holding the tricolour aloft along with the iconic words 'We're all part of Jackie's Army.'

The words 'thank you for the memories' appear underneath and it pretty much says what the whole of Ireland has been thinking for the past fortnight.

The caption on the above Instagram post reads: 'Our doors are still closed and our stage still dark but we have a lovely new billboard out front in honour of Jack Charlton, beloved Ireland football manager from 1986-96. Thank you for the memories Jackie! Rest in Peace x'

The big man himself would have loved it even if he might have modestly pretended he didn't. That's Wor Jackie.

 

