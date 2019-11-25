Dublin's newest bus route launched over the weekend

Dublin's newest bus service, Route 197, commenced over the weekend.

Route 197 was launched on Sunday, 24 November by Go-Ahead Ireland on behalf of Transport for Ireland.

The route, which extends between Swords and Ashbourne, will operate 17 daily return services between Monday and Saturday, and 14 daily return services on Sunday inclusive of public holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day

The service stops at the principal Stopping Places included below:

Swords

Rathbeale Road

Rolestown (following construction of 2 new stops)

Nine Milestone

Ashbourne

The services will, for the most part, operate on a one-hour frequency with the exception of the PM peak, which will operate on a frequency of one hour and fifteen minutes. The PM Peak will temporarily use a frequency of one hour and ten minutes while roadworks take place on Rathbeale Road.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new route, a spokesperson for the National Transport Authority said: "We’re delighted to announce with Go-Ahead Ireland, details of Route 197. Swords and Ashbourne are two very busy towns from a retail and employment point of view, with populations that are growing rapidly.

"Up to now there has been little or no connectivity between them as far as public transport is concerned, despite the fact that the two towns are relatively close. We believe that there is great potential for Route 197 and we are confident that it will prove very popular with the local travelling public.

"We are hoping to make further improvements to the 197 in the weeks ahead in terms of areas served, new bus stops, and passenger information."

For full timetable and route information, click here.