Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin's newest bus route launched over the weekend

By Darragh Murphy

November 25, 2019 at 10:49am

Share:

Dublin's newest bus service, Route 197, commenced over the weekend.

Route 197 was launched on Sunday, 24 November by Go-Ahead Ireland on behalf of Transport for Ireland.

The route, which extends between Swords and Ashbourne, will operate 17 daily return services between Monday and Saturday, and 14 daily return services on Sunday inclusive of public holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day

The service stops at the principal Stopping Places included below:

  • Swords
  • Rathbeale Road
  • Rolestown (following construction of 2 new stops)
  • Nine Milestone
  • Ashbourne

The services will, for the most part, operate on a one-hour frequency with the exception of the PM peak, which will operate on a frequency of one hour and fifteen minutes. The PM Peak will temporarily use a frequency of one hour and ten minutes while roadworks take place on Rathbeale Road.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new route, a spokesperson for the National Transport Authority said: "We’re delighted to announce with Go-Ahead Ireland, details of Route 197. Swords and Ashbourne are two very busy towns from a retail and employment point of view, with populations that are growing rapidly.

"Up to now there has been little or no connectivity between them as far as public transport is concerned, despite the fact that the two towns are relatively close. We believe that there is great potential for Route 197 and we are confident that it will prove very popular with the local travelling public.

"We are hoping to make further improvements to the 197 in the weeks ahead in terms of areas served, new bus stops, and passenger information."

For full timetable and route information, click here.

Share:

Latest articles

Off The Eaten Track - Caribbean food with a Latin twist tucked away in Rathmines

Dublin Airport opens sensory room for passengers with special needs

There's a sustainable fashion market happening in Smithfield next month

Hanover Quay has a new American inspired eatery

You may also love

Dublin Airport opens sensory room for passengers with special needs

Keane and HAIM announced for Trinity Summer Series 2020

Armed Gardai remove youths from Luas after reports of firearm

Firm withdraws complaint about Grafton Street traders and apologises to flower sellers

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy