Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week

Close your eyes and imagine yourself sipping cocktails on a beach because if you're staying in Dublin this week that's as close as you'll come to any kind of nice weather.

Met Éireann is predicting a miserable few days for the capital with fog being a recurring theme.

There will be sunny spells throughout Wednesday but they'll make way for mist and fog tonight with lows of zero dergrees celcius. 

Thursday is set to be 'chilly with lingering mist and fog' so motorists are advised to take note before hitting the roads. 

Only a few months until summer, folks.

James Fenton

James Fenton

