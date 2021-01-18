Famous Temple Bar TradFest to return once again this year

Calling into the local for a pint and good old fashioned session may have to wait another while but TradFest is here to make sure you can still get your fix.

An annual event, this year's celebration will be completely online with four nights of uplifting concerts to be recorded live from Dublin Castle.

Featuring some of the biggest names in Irish music, fans are in for a treat with performances to come from Hothouse flowers, Emma Langford and Tolu Makay amongst others.

One of the standout events on the yearly calendar, the event usually draws a large overseas audience and this year will be no different with the event available to trad fans the world over.

Tickets for TradFest cost €4.99 and give listeners access to performances for up to three days. Kicking off on January 28th, each gig will stream from 8pm across all time zones.

So make some snacks, grab your drink of choice and settle in for the show.

READ NEXT: Dublin Bikes will be out of action from later this evening until tomorrow morning