Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks

Finding the perfect lunch spot gives us butterflies... and Farmer Browns is THE ONE.

Anyone who works in our neck of the wood (Baggot St, Grand Canal area) will have frequented Farmer Browns on Bath Avenue for a midday sambo, and in fairness its one of those bankers that you can always rely on for a good feed (IF you can get a table).

Well, if FBs on Bath Ave is your lunchtime fave, you're going to have to make alternative plans for the next few Mondays and Tuesdays, as they have announced they'll be closed for maintenance on these days for a while.

On Instagram, they wrote:

'Attention Farmers. Bath Avenue will be closed for Monday and Tuesday for the next coming weeks to undertake an unavoidable maintenance job. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and remember if you need an FB fix there’s plenty of space in Rathmines & Clonskeagh'

You don't know what you've got til it's gone.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

