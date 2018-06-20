Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location

"Thanks to all the lovely people who visited us... Ye are all legends!"

Anyone who reads this site will know we went BANANAs for Meltdown when it first opened on Stephen's St three months ago.

Read our review here.

I mean... just LOOK at the cheesey goodness available at this little gem.

So our pulses began to race a little when owner Maeve O' Malley took to Instagram to announce that the pop up is closing its doors, writing:

It's our last day here on Stephen's Street! The last three months flew , yet at the same time feels like a lifetime! Thanks to all the lovely people who visited us... Ye are all legends!



While it IS your last chance to pop in to the Stephen's St shop, the GOOD news is that Meltdown will reopen in Temple Bar with only two days downtime.

Yep, from Wednesday, the cheese will be back on the grill and we'll have plenty more of this:

We can make it two days, right? RIGHT??

*Pulse starts racing again*

