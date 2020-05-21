Fingal County Council shares image of litter left in one of its parks

Fingal County Council has called on visitors to parks to 'bring all rubbish home and dispose of plastic gloves and face masks safely'.

The plea was posted on Twitter along with an image of a park scattered with various pieces of litter including cardboard boxes and cups as well as plastic and glass bottles.

The image which can be seen below was captioned: 'An image of the kind of litter left in our parks. This is very disappointing as we work to maintain parks and beaches in these difficult circumstances. Can we once again ask that you bring all rubbish home and dispose of plastic gloves and face masks safely. Think of others.'

An image of the kind of litter left in our parks. This is very disappointing as we work to maintain parks & beaches in these difficult circumstances. Can we once again ask that you bring all rubbish home & dispose of plastic gloves and face masks safely. Think of others #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Qn06pEGnke — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) May 21, 2020

Since Monday of this week, the public has been allowed to gather in groups of up to four as part of phase 1 of the government's roadmap to reopening society. This is as long as the meeting point is within 5km of each group member's home.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.