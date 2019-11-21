The property investment firm that complained about the traders on Grafton Street has withdrawn its objections.

Hines Ireland has also apologised to the flower sellers on Grafton Street for suggesting that they should move their stalls up to the Stephen's Green area in order to reduce "street clutter" on one of the busiest shopping streets in Dublin.

The firm's comments provoked considerable backlash from the public, as well as from the traders themselves.

Lovin Dublin visited one trader who, in response to the complaints, vowed to continue selling flowers on Grafton Street until the day she died as it was a family business that spanned generations.

"We acknowledge that a recent submission in respect of the future planning considerations for the street generated concern and alarm amongst the stall owners and others," a Hines statement reads.

The outrage caused by any suggestion that the iconic flower stalls on Grafton Street should be forced to relocate resulted in clarification from Hines on Thursday.

The statement continued: "In order to end any public confusion on this matter, we are happy to fully withdraw this proposal and will write to Dublin City Council today to that effect.

"We also apologise to the Grafton Street traders for generating unnecessary concern and would be very happy to work in collaboration with them and build positive relations into the future."