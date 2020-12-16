Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread

The Guinness Open Brewery has teamed up with Bread 41 and The Useless Project (formerly Sustainable Fashion Dublin), for their latest project - that being a sustainable new beer made from leftover bread.

As the home of experimentation at Guinness, the Open Gate Brewery is always looking for new and innovative ways to use their platform for good. Turning their attention to the growing issue of food waste and how best to alleviate the problem, they've teamed up with Bread 41 and the gals from The Useless Project to launch an exciting new project.

Putting their heads together to brainstorm the matter, they've come up with a very creative (and tasty!) solution - beer made from leftover bread.

As the most wasted food on our planet, over 240 million slices of bread are thrown out each year. Wanting to do their part to help lessen that figure, the Guinness brewers have been transforming leftover Rye and Buckwheat loaves from Bread 41 into a delicious sustainable beer.

Highlighting that there's truth in the saying "waste not want not", Taz and Geraldine of The Useless Project have been enlisted to showcase how a widely-perceived "waste product" doesn't have to be destined for the bin and can actually be used in a myriad of other ways.

Only available for a limited amount of time, you can try the UseLess Brew at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery this festive season. Call into their newly revamped outdoor beer garden from Thursdays to Sundays 5pm to 9pm.

