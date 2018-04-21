Feature Lifestyle Health and Fitness Dublin

Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight

Has Dublin's hottest April in 15 years got you tossing and turning?

Sleeping Well

If you're anything like us, you're seriously struggling to get some decent sleep in this heat. But tonight, that can all change.

We've done a little research to find some tried-and-tested methods to help you slumber comfortably in these high temperatures.

Try a few of these methods tonight...

1. Make yourself a cold water bottle

Just like you use a hot water bottle in winter, you should have a cold water bottle in summer.

An ice pack will do the job, but failing that you can use a hot water bottle, simply fill it with water, pop it in the freezer, and place in your bed to cool it down before you go to sleep. 

You can also place the ice pack on your pulse points or forehead to speed up the cooling down process.

Ice Pack

"Mmm, so very cold"

2. Use the 'Egyptian method'

The Egyptians are a lot more used to sleeping in ridiculously hot conditions than we are, so they've invented a way of dealing with it: sleep on a slightly damp towel or sheet.

It may go against everything your mother ever thought you, but the moist blanket will keep you nice and cool.

You might want to put a dry towel underneath you though, so that the mattress doesn't get wet.

Damp Towel

3. Keep your feet cold

It feels unnatural for many, but the temperature of your feet is actually pretty important in helping you get to sleep.

Usually keeping your feet warm is what will send you off, but in these conditions you don't need to worry about that. 

Keep your feet free from your sheets to achieve a little extra comfort.

Feet Out The Door

4. Use cotton sheets

In this heat you want a fabric that's light and breathes, letting plenty of air get at you while you sleep. A lightweight cotton is key.

Cotton Sheets

5. A cool shower before bedtime

Bit of an obvious one, but an effective one.

Having a quick shower with tepid water will bring down your core temperature and wash away sweat, so you'll feel fresh as daisy when you hit the sack.

Cold Shower

6. Sleep alone

Sorry couples, at times like this you should really be slumbering solo. It's hot enough in those sheets without someone else's body warmth making matters worse.

Of course, if you live with your partner this might be a bit of a problem.

Sleeping Alone

7. Stick your bedsheets in the freezer

Yes, you read that correctly.

Get those cotton bedsheets, place them in a plastic bag (cos you don't want to sleep on stray chips of ice and loose peas), and pop them into the freezer for a few minutes before bed.

They'll feel lovely and fresh when you hop into bed, and while that coldness won't last for long, it'll give you a few precious minutes to get comfortable – which may be all you need to nod off.

Sheets In Freezer

PIC: thekrazycouponlady.com

Use a combination of all these tricks and you'll sleep like a baby tonight.

READ NEXT: 9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight

tips for getting to sleep how to get to sleep when it's really hot
Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Five Perfect Seaside Walks To Take In (And Around) Dublin On A Gloriously Sunny Day Like This
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
A Cutesy Cottage In D8 Looks Like An Ideal City Centre Fixer-Upper Home
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
I Followed A Popular Instagram Photographer Around Dublin For A Day - Here's What I Learned
A New Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A New Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
Feature

11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
Feature

This D8 Cafe Is The Perfect Chillout Spot On A Sunny Day
Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
Feature

Beauty Treatment Bucket List: Eight Ways To Properly Indulge Yourself In Dublin
This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant
Food and Drink

This Lavish 'Afternoon Sea' Is Now Available Daily At A Stephen's Green Restaurant

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin