Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight

Has Dublin's hottest April in 15 years got you tossing and turning?

If you're anything like us, you're seriously struggling to get some decent sleep in this heat. But tonight, that can all change.

We've done a little research to find some tried-and-tested methods to help you slumber comfortably in these high temperatures.

Try a few of these methods tonight...

1. Make yourself a cold water bottle

Just like you use a hot water bottle in winter, you should have a cold water bottle in summer.

An ice pack will do the job, but failing that you can use a hot water bottle, simply fill it with water, pop it in the freezer, and place in your bed to cool it down before you go to sleep.

You can also place the ice pack on your pulse points or forehead to speed up the cooling down process.

"Mmm, so very cold"

2. Use the 'Egyptian method'

The Egyptians are a lot more used to sleeping in ridiculously hot conditions than we are, so they've invented a way of dealing with it: sleep on a slightly damp towel or sheet.

It may go against everything your mother ever thought you, but the moist blanket will keep you nice and cool.

You might want to put a dry towel underneath you though, so that the mattress doesn't get wet.

3. Keep your feet cold

It feels unnatural for many, but the temperature of your feet is actually pretty important in helping you get to sleep.

Usually keeping your feet warm is what will send you off, but in these conditions you don't need to worry about that.

Keep your feet free from your sheets to achieve a little extra comfort.

4. Use cotton sheets

In this heat you want a fabric that's light and breathes, letting plenty of air get at you while you sleep. A lightweight cotton is key.

5. A cool shower before bedtime

Bit of an obvious one, but an effective one.

Having a quick shower with tepid water will bring down your core temperature and wash away sweat, so you'll feel fresh as daisy when you hit the sack.

6. Sleep alone

Sorry couples, at times like this you should really be slumbering solo. It's hot enough in those sheets without someone else's body warmth making matters worse.

Of course, if you live with your partner this might be a bit of a problem.

7. Stick your bedsheets in the freezer

Yes, you read that correctly.

Get those cotton bedsheets, place them in a plastic bag (cos you don't want to sleep on stray chips of ice and loose peas), and pop them into the freezer for a few minutes before bed.

They'll feel lovely and fresh when you hop into bed, and while that coldness won't last for long, it'll give you a few precious minutes to get comfortable – which may be all you need to nod off.

Use a combination of all these tricks and you'll sleep like a baby tonight.

