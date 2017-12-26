News Dublin

Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info

Fail to prepare and all that...

Luas

We just about have ONE more hoo-haa in us before our feet give in and we collapse into a turkey-blissed daze and hibernate until New Year's Eve. 

Town will be absolutely bananas tonight - so if you're going out and depending on public transport, take note of the following info. Basically, there's not much on offer so you should be prepared to grab a taxi if you haven't organised a lift. 

Dublin Bus - normal Sunday service, no nitelink. 

Luas - Sunday service, no Night Luas 

Bus Éireann - Sunday service on all city and town routes. There is reduced service on main commuter routes.

Irish Rail/DART - No rail services in operation. 

Stay safe! 

READ MORE: Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
Gardaí Believe Victim Of 'Horrific' Dun Laoghaire Attack Was Lured To Scene On Dating App
PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
PICS: The Queues To Get Into The Brown Thomas Sale This Morning Were Pure Manic
PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today
PICS: Town Is Jammers With Tourists Trying Desperately To Get On With Their Hols Today
Teenager Arrested In Relation To Glass Bottle Attack On Young Woman In Dun Laoghaire
Teenager Arrested In Relation To Glass Bottle Attack On Young Woman In Dun Laoghaire
Last Night's €5.4 Million National Lotto Jackpot Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Dublin
Last Night's €5.4 Million National Lotto Jackpot Winning Ticket Was Purchased In Dublin
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today
Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today
Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
News

Gardaí Are Investigating The Discovery of a Woman's Body In Rathmines
There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Lifestyle

There's a Pretty Sweet Discount On Our Holy Grail Skincare Product At Arnotts Right Now
Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
News

Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide
Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing
News

Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin