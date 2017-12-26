Heading Into Town? Here's The Public Transport Info
Fail to prepare and all that...
We just about have ONE more hoo-haa in us before our feet give in and we collapse into a turkey-blissed daze and hibernate until New Year's Eve.
Town will be absolutely bananas tonight - so if you're going out and depending on public transport, take note of the following info. Basically, there's not much on offer so you should be prepared to grab a taxi if you haven't organised a lift.
Dublin Bus - normal Sunday service, no nitelink.
Luas - Sunday service, no Night Luas
Bus Éireann - Sunday service on all city and town routes. There is reduced service on main commuter routes.
Irish Rail/DART - No rail services in operation.
Stay safe!
