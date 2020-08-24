Homeless Street Café forced to 'reconsider' service due to new Covid-19 regulations

Organised by a group of volunteers, Dublin's Homeless Street Café offers hot meals, clothing, toiletries and friendship to the city's homeless population. Usually in operation every Tuesday night from 8pm to 10pm on Grafton Street, organisers are unsure as to whether they will be able to continue with the service given the new Covid-19 regulations - warning that they may need to revert to trolley service only for the time being.

The message comes after volunteers noted a spike in numbers over the past two weeks. Saying that they were "so busy", organisers thanked all those who answered the call for help - adding that they made it to the end of their service without running out of food. However, with stricter restrictions being reintroduced to tackle the growing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, the team is yet unsure as to whether they will be able to continue with the service going forward.

Updating the public on what will happen going forward, the team behind Dublin's Homeless Street Cafe posted a statement to Instagram. It reads:

"Regretfully I don't think we can go ahead with the street cafe this week due to new restrictions. We will reconsider during the week and may need to revert to trolley service."

Asking anyone who was planning to donate to get in touch via social media, the team finished by encouraging people to stay safe.

"We hope to see all our service users again soon."

