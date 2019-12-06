Irish Rail launch late-night Christmas services this weekend

Irish Rail have launched their Christmas schedule, with extra late-night services being added on weekends.

Throughout the festive period, late-night services will serve all stations on DART, Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines, including Pearse to Kildare via Phoenix Park Tunnel, on selected nights.

In the run-up to Christmas, Irish Rail will provide additional services to passengers coming into and leaving Dublin City.

On Fridays and Saturdays - 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 December - the following late-night services will operate:

Maynooth Commuter

00:20hrs and 01.55hrs Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth.

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel services

23:50hrs and 01.50hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest Cherryorchard to Kildare.

Dundalk Commuter

00:40hrs and 01.40hrs from Dublin Pearse serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk.

DART services

00:30hrs and 01.30hrs from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Greystones.

00:30hrs and 01.30hrs from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Howth.

On Christmas Eve, the regular Intercity timetable will operate until 9pm with minimal alterations while commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable until 9pm.

There will be no services operating on Christmas Day or St. Stephen's Day.

Between December 27 and 31, regular Intercity services will operate with minimal alterations and commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable.

On New Year's Eve, the regular Intercity timetable will operate until 9pm with minimal alterations, commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable until 9pm and late-night services will operate after Dublin's New Year celebrations.

On New Year's Day, DART and commuter services will operate on a Sunday timetable and Intercity services will operate on a weekday timetable with minimal alterations.

