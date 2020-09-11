Kehoes is now back open with a pizza menu and a few other changes

When it comes to pubs in Dublin city centre, they don't come more iconic than Kehoes on South Anne Street.

Having been closed since March due to Covid-19 restrictions, Kehoes reopened their doors to the public on Thursday after a few false dawns over the summer. "Oi, isn't Kehoes a wet pub and if so, isn't it supposed to remain closed until September 21?", I hear you all shout. Well, the answer is "no" because they've introduced a new pizza menu so therefore it's not a "wet pub" anymore. Obviously.

Yep, you're now able to enjoy a pizza with your delicious pint just off Grafton Street and they've even introduced a 'pizza and pint' deal as if you needed any more temptation. Social media followers were shown around the new look Kehoes in a video yesterday and a few things are a bit different to what they might be used to.

Firstly, there are additional tables and chairs outside to allow for social distancing in a spot where office workers would usually stand around and chat about the week that was. Once you go inside, it's clear to see that the craic won't be affected, even if there are now fewer tables than there used to be.

Upstairs, we see dividers separating tables before we're introduced to the new pizza station where staff will serve up those substantial meals that will go perfectly with your pint. We then get a glimpse at the ladies' powder room where ladies can "come in, sit down and have a chat." Seems like just about everything is catered for.

You can have a look at the Kehoes reopening video for yourself below...

We can't wait to get our hands around those creamy pints and our teeth into those pizzas. Welcome back, Kehoes. You've been missed.

