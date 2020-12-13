Kids can get free hot chocolate at this Dublin spot today 

Free hot chocolate? Tell us more...

Hot chocolate is good for the soul, I'll hear no ifs, ands or buts about it. A surefire way to turn any frown upside down, it's as delicious as it is comforting and very necessary on a dull, dreary Sunday such as today.

While some of us (*myself included) have no intentions of leaving the house today, this Clanbrassil Street spot may tempt you otherwise. Hoping to make a trip out into the rain worth your while, 57 the Headline has promised free hot chocolate for all kiddies today and if that's not a reason to throw on your wellies and head out, I don't know what is.

Free hot chocolates for all kiddies today, if you're brave enough to venture outside that is ⛈ pic.twitter.com/iEk3dmmIKF — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) December 13, 2020

Home to many a tasty creation, you have it on good authority that their hot chocolates are damn good... some of their best work you might even say. Not one for the kiddos, but their boozy salted caramel offering is pretty much liquid happiness and who amongst us couldn't do with a little bit of that?

