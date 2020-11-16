Close

La Peniche asks public to pull together to increase their chances of reopening next month

By Sarah Finnan

November 16, 2020 at 3:59pm

One of many other restaurants in the same position, La Peniche have been closed since the onset of level 5 restrictions earlier last month.

Desperate to reopen and get back to doing what they love, owners have made an impassioned plea to the public on social media - asking everyone to do their part so we can all celebrate the festive season together.

Taking to Twitter to encourage people to keep fighting the good fight, a message shared by the La Peniche team reads:

"Can everyone please try a little harder to stay home if necessary and when out please #WearAMask #WashYourHands #SocialDistance so we have a little chance of reopening in December. We are closed for Weeks now like everyone else and we can’t wait to get back doing what we do x"

Not alone in worrying about what's to come, countless other restaurateurs find themselves in similar situations. Including Dublin business owner Damien Grey who is trying to remain hopeful that five years' work won't go to waste.

Header image via Instagram/La Peniche 

