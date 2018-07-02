Dublin

Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced

Including a new lettering system to identify routes...

Screen Shot 2018 07 02 At 11 44 17

The National Transport Authority has today announced that a major shake-up of the Dublin Bus network is on the way.

Plans include a new lettering system from A to G which will identify seven 'super-frequent spines' through the city. Numbers will be used to indicate different branches of a spine and buses are expected to travel through every four to eight minutes.

Screen Shot 2018 07 02 At 11 56 13

(image: BusConnects)

Other changes include a new orbital systems which won't run through the city centre. This is aimed to reduce the need for passengers to travel into town from one suburb and then change to another bus to access another suburb.

More information on the new Dublin Bus systems can be found here.

dublin bus changes Bus Connects
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

