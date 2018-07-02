Major Changes To The Dublin Bus Network Have Been Announced

The National Transport Authority has today announced that a major shake-up of the Dublin Bus network is on the way.

Plans include a new lettering system from A to G which will identify seven 'super-frequent spines' through the city. Numbers will be used to indicate different branches of a spine and buses are expected to travel through every four to eight minutes.

(image: BusConnects)

Improved Journey Times, Continuous Bus Lanes and Cycle Tracks - BusConnects Core Bus Corridors project update. See here for more information. https://t.co/6GjnlTnimj pic.twitter.com/a1dV5CYmwk — BusConnects (@BusConnects) June 12, 2018

Other changes include a new orbital systems which won't run through the city centre. This is aimed to reduce the need for passengers to travel into town from one suburb and then change to another bus to access another suburb.

More information on the new Dublin Bus systems can be found here.

