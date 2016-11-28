Dublin

9 Great Places In Dublin To Spoil Your Mammy This Mother's Day

Cos she deserves it...

Mother's Day is quickly creeping up on us, and it's nearly time to start planning ways to show our love to the woman who gave us life. 

Here are some handy ideas to save you getting the wooden spoon on March 11. 

1. The Restaurant at Brown Thomas 

Browse expensive handbags and make-up before wandering up to Johnnie Cooke's restaurant in Brown Thomas for a luxurious Godiva Afternoon Tea. 

It's €35 per person and includes items like white chocolate crème brûlée and avocado and shrimp bruschetta. Yum.  

2. The Buff Day Spa 

The Buff Day Spa is a peaceful haven in the middle of the city centre.

Their special Mom & Me package includes a back massage and custom facial - the ultimate treat.

3. Avoca 

There's no denying it - Mammys love Avoca. 

She'll be surrounded by beautiful scarves, blankets and homeware, and will go wild for their delicious brunch menu.

4. Tropical Popical

If your mam is the funky type, treat her to a manicure at Tropical Popical.

She'll get a kick out of the vibrant decor and will come out feeling fab. 

5. The Abbey Theatre

The Unmanageable Sisters is on at the Abbey until April 7. 

Set in Ballymun in 1974, the "ferociously funny" show tells the stories of 15 determined women - perfect for some mother-daughter bonding. 

6. The House, Howth

Go for a stroll around the cliffs of Howth before stuffing yourselves at The House. 

Wash down your food with plenty of white wine and have a good aul chin wag. 

7. The International 

If your mother enjoys a good laugh, bring her to the International bar on Wicklow Street. 

There's a comedy show on at 9pm and it's only a fiver. 

A post shared by BBC Travel (@bbc_travel) on

8. Stella cinema 

The Stella cinema in Rathmines is so glam, your mum is bound to be impressed. 

1997 romcom As Good As It Gets is on at 12.10pm. 

9. The Cobblestone

The Cobblestone in Smithfield has live trad music seven nights a week. 

Bring her out for a few drinks and soak up the atmosphere. 

