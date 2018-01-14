Dublin

New Dublin Bus Route Has Answered The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside

Finally.

Dublin Bus

The Irish Examiner is reporting that a new Dublin Bus service that connects customers from Finglas to the Luas Green Line at Broombridge could be able for use from as early as March. 

Calls for this link have been talked about for a long period of time but the National Transport Authority and Dublin Bus have both finally reached a preliminary agreement.

This agreement would see the new route begin as soon as possible. 

Noel Rock, Fine Gael TD, has been one of the main voices behind this new route and stated that Finglas has always been treated badly. 

On the Fine Gael website before the announcement, he said:

"A NEW bus service connecting a Dublin suburb to the new Luas line is needed to ease traffic congestion and commuter frustration"

"A bus connection between Finglas and Broombridge would allow commuters from Finglas to get to the city centre in around half an hour. This could be a major boost to the area, reducing the traffic on our roads and tackling the strain of overcrowded services like the 140 Dublin Bus route.

"This proposal would make a lot of sense, and has been positively received by Dublin Bus and by the people of Finglas.

"I am hopeful that this interim bus connection could be the first step in the process of getting an actual LUAS extension to Finglas, something that would greatly enhance our community here. LUAS is a great service and we cannot stop at last month’s expansion of the Green Line.

"Finglas has always been treated badly when it comes to investment in new public transport – that needs to end," he concluded.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

