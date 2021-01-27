Fried chicken lovers must 'chicc' out this new Dublin restaurant

Consider yourself #blessed if they're within your 5km.

A new fried chicken joint is coming to town very soon so get eggcited (I'm sorry... I haven't been around other people in a really long time).

The latest venture from the team behind Griolladh, Chicc is a new spot opening in Dublin later this week. Claiming to be home to some of the 'juiciest chicken' the city has to offer, you'll just have to try them out to see if that's true - the below photos certainly make for a convincing case though.

All chicken is ethically sourced, free-range, Irish and gluten-free, so is sure to appeal to the whole fam.

Setting themselves apart with their next level flavour dusts (that's seasoning to us laypeople), options include: chicc'n cheese 'n' onion, citrusy herb, BBQ smoke and dry heat. Not forgetting their range of glazes which cover garlic and herb butter, pepper and soy, gochujang honey and chiccalo (chipotle buffalo).

Teaming up with Food 4 Thought for the project, Griolladh shared a little teaser of what they've been busy cooking up together.

They'll be operating click and collect from Baggot Street - also offering delivery within a 5km radius with orders through Deliveroo. Keep an eye on their insta page for more info on opening hours.

If fried chicken is your thing, you're definitely going to want to chicc this out... get it? I'll get my coat.