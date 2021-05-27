New pizza box bins being trialled in Dublin

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council have announced the arrival of new pizza box bins in Blackrock and Dalkey.

Tired of folding up your used pizza boxes and squeezing them into your recycling bin? Well, those days are now over for the people of Blackrock and Dalkey, at least.

Both areas are now trialling new pizza box bins as part of the the dlrBETA project, which aims to engage with the citizens of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and to assess submissions from the public on ideas that they have for small scale improvements to the public realm.'

Speaking about the new arrivals, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Cathaoirleach Una Power said: "This is one of our small scale dlrBETA initiatives and our aim is to tackle the issue of bulky pizza boxes blocking ordinary public bins.”

A little slice of the future.

