"Bleeding deadly" - Hollywood star gives verdict after sampling Leo Burdocks in town

By James Fenton

May 27, 2021 at 9:44am

The delicious tastes and smells of Leo Burdocks are no secret to any Dubliner and it seems that the same goes for Hollywood stars .

Patrick Dempsey of Grey's Anatomy fame has been spending some time in the capital over the past few days, trying on a suit in Louis Copeland's and sampling some of Dublin's finest fast food cuisine.

Posting to his Instagram account, Dempsey shared an image of Leo Burdocks by Christchurch along with the caption 'Bleeding deadly!', proving that it hasn't taken him long to get used to the local lingo.

Leo Burdocks also shared an image of Patrick's visit, to which the star responded 'Thanks guys ! I’ll definitely come back, best fish and chips of ever had in my life!'

Dempsey is in Ireland filming upcoming Disney movie Disenchanted, with most of his work taking place around Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow.

