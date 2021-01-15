Close

Olympia Theatre to stream one-off performance of play starring Derry Girls actress 

By Sarah Finnan

January 15, 2021 at 12:29pm

Sure to be of interest to theatre fiends and anyone missing live shows.

Spending so much time at home means that most of us are in dire need of entertainment. TV and all the other usual outlets can only go so far and having already made it through most of our watchlist two times over by now, this couldn't have come at a better time.

Here to provide us with at least a couple of hours of fun and laughter, The Olympia Theatre has revealed plans to stream a special one-off performance of the Samuel Beckett play Happy Days. Broadcasting live at the end of this month, the play will be available to stream on January 30th.

Revealing all on social media earlier today, The Olympia Theatre tweeted to say:

"The Olympia Theatre and @LandmarkIreland are delighted to announce a once-off live broadcasting of Samuel Beckett’s Happy Days starring @siobhni. January 30th 2021."

Quickly grabbing the attention of fans, one onlooker tweeted to say:

"Samuel Beckett's Happy Days is gas, and @siobhni is GAS (capital letters), I am very excited to see her in this."

Starring one of our favourite Derry Girls Siobhán McSweeney as Winnie, tickets are on sale now and can be gotten here.

Header image via Twitter/Olympia Theatre 

READ NEXT: One of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar favourites is now available to watch at home

