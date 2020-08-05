Organisers have just announced the 2020 Bram Stoker Festival dates

Organisers have announced details of this year's Bram Stoker Festival, confirming that the festival will run over the 2020 Halloween weekend this Autumn.

One of the city's most anticipated events each Autumn, the Bram Stoker Festival celebrates the Gothic, the mysterious, the after-dark and the supernatural as it delves into the legacy of one of Ireland's most well-known authors.

Bringing fun and adventure to Dublin's fair city, this year's festival will feature a number of different interactive experiences honouring Dublin's unique link to Stoker, the supernatural and Irish Halloween traditions - of which there are many. Combining a mix of in-the-flesh live events and home-planned adventures, the festival is tailored to those both home and abroad so everyone will be able to join the festivities.

Highlights from last year's festival include a literary walking food tour that guided visitors around the city while sampling food inspired by Stoker, Victorian Dublin and his previous works. As well as a séance that terrified attendees to their very core - not for the faint-hearted. Due to take place over the Halloween weekend (October 30 - November 2 2020), the full programme of events has yet to be announced but rest assured it's gonna be good.

One thing's for sure though; the stakes have most certainly been raised this year (vampire humour hehe).