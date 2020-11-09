'People feel unsafe' - Petition set up to improve Phoenix Park lighting for evening exercise

A Green Party councillor has started a petition to improve the lighting in the Phoenix Park to allow for evening exercise throughout the winter months.

Darcy Lonergan, a councillor Cabra and Glasnevin, writes on Uplift.ie that 'The Office of Public Works needs to put proper lighting into the Phoenix Park for the winter time so people can get the exercise needed for our mental and physical health'.

She adds that 'for years Phoenix Park has been providing a place for exercise and fresh air but has never been fully utilised during the winter months due to poor lighting. In these winter months, people have a right to use and feel safe in their parks. This is especially important during Covid restrictions when indoor facilities are closed'.

This is @phoenixparkopw at 7pm

How are we meant to feel safe exercising for physical & mental health like this ?



Want better lighting in the park ? Sign the petition

Darcy feels that 'many of us have other responsibilities such as work, caring and school during day light hours. The lack of lighting in the park means people feel unsafe going to get the exercise needed for our mental and physical health.