'People feel unsafe' - Petition set up to improve Phoenix Park lighting for evening exercise

By James Fenton

November 9, 2020 at 4:57pm

A Green Party councillor has started a petition to improve the lighting in the Phoenix Park to allow for evening exercise throughout the winter months.

Darcy Lonergan, a councillor Cabra and Glasnevin, writes on Uplift.ie that 'The Office of Public Works needs to put proper lighting into the Phoenix Park for the winter time so people can get the exercise needed for our mental and physical health'.

She adds that 'for years Phoenix Park has been providing a place for exercise and fresh air but has never been fully utilised during the winter months due to poor lighting. In these winter months, people have a right to use and feel safe in their parks. This is especially important during Covid restrictions when indoor facilities are closed'.

Darcy feels that 'many of us have other responsibilities such as work, caring and school during day light hours. The lack of lighting in the park means people feel unsafe going to get the exercise needed for our mental and physical health.

'We want the OPW to enable the public make use of the park, even during dark evenings. Additional lighting could be installed for limited periods along the main road, helping people stroll, walk or run safely throughout the winter months'.

If you wish to sign the petition to improve the lighting in the Phoenix Park, you can do so via this link.

