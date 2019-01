Gas.

Just gas.

Check out this hilarious receipt from Marks & Spencer's Dundrum, shared by user shanedelahunty, where the customer in question was found to be purchasing not one, but two Giant Choc Butts.

Mmm, tasty.

And at €3? BARGAIN!

No January diet around here then.

Keen to pick one up yourself? Well, get to Marks, as these are for sure to sell out!

