PICS: A new mural inspired by Toy Show Adam's virtual hug sign has popped up in Dublin

People have a lot of grá for Adam and his virtual hug sign.

The Late Late Toy Show may be done and dusted for another year but Irish people are still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster that was Friday night's show.

A show known to pull on the heartstrings at the best of times, this year's edition was even more of a tearjerker than usual. Less about the physical toys and more about the human element, several of the talented boys and girls have left a lasting impression on viewers this year and between Dermot Kennedy surprising a young fan, Saoirse learning that her third wish will come true and young Adam being reunited with his favourite hospital porter John - I think it's safe to say that we're all cried out.

Moving people with his beautiful virtual hug sign that he shared on the show, several artists have been inspired to recreate Adam's artwork including Dublin-based artist Cerys Murphy who painted a version on a wall down by Richmond Street.

Reminding us all the importance of doing our bit to protect others, it's also just a really lovely way to spread kindness while we continue to spend time apart.

Just as we managed to pull ourselves together again.

Header image via Instagram/Dirtee Murfee

