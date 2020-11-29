Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: A new mural inspired by Toy Show Adam's virtual hug sign has popped up in Dublin

By Sarah Finnan

November 29, 2020 at 10:20am

Share:

People have a lot of grá for Adam and his virtual hug sign. 

The Late Late Toy Show may be done and dusted for another year but Irish people are still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster that was Friday night's show.

A show known to pull on the heartstrings at the best of times, this year's edition was even more of a tearjerker than usual. Less about the physical toys and more about the human element, several of the talented boys and girls have left a lasting impression on viewers this year and between Dermot Kennedy surprising a young fan, Saoirse learning that her third wish will come true and young Adam being reunited with his favourite hospital porter John - I think it's safe to say that we're all cried out.

Moving people with his beautiful virtual hug sign that he shared on the show, several artists have been inspired to recreate Adam's artwork including Dublin-based artist Cerys Murphy who painted a version on a wall down by Richmond Street.

Reminding us all the importance of doing our bit to protect others, it's also just a really lovely way to spread kindness while we continue to spend time apart.

Just as we managed to pull ourselves together again.

Header image via Instagram/Dirtee Murfee

READ NEXT: Soup Ramen Bar is opening a sister café on the northside

Share:

Latest articles

A new hot chocolate truck is coming to town next month

58 local cafes team up in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw

US Officer's kind-hearted gesture ends up saving Irish neighbour's life 

Soup Ramen Bar is opening a sister café on the northside

You may also love

A new hot chocolate truck is coming to town next month

58 local cafes team up in aid of mental health charity Jigsaw

Soup Ramen Bar is opening a sister café on the northside

Dublin café hosting festive Christmas market next weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.