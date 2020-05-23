PICS: Dublin's Market Bar shares photo of what future visits will look like

The Market Bar has posted a photo of what the interior of the restaurant will look like in the future and it's vastly different to what patrons of the popular Fade Street spot previously looked like.

Anyone who has been to The Market Bar in the past will know that the area was once characterised by its wide-open exterior. Once filled with long wooden tables, the interior reflected the menu (mostly tapas) in that it promoted sharing - sharing space, sharing food, sharing a meal out with those around you. However, things will look very different for the restaurant in the future as it tries to adapt to the current circumstances and cater for more distance between customers.

Sharing a photo of what future visits to the restaurant will look like, the image shows the previously open space now filled with a number of booths - this to ensure adequate social distancing measures are in place and to allow for customers to sit in an area only with those they've come in with.

An article appearing in today's Irish Times, details how the 9,000sq ft premises - that also incorporates Black Market, The Chelsea Drugstore and beloved after-work drinks spot Idlewild - is undergoing a major revamp ahead of its proposed reopening this next month.

Director of sales and marketing for The Market Bar is quoted in the Irish Times as saying that seating will be at "Parisian-style brasserie booths", each spaced at least two metres apart.

"Each booth will be surrounded on three sides by 7ft high moveable walls, fabricated from dark wood battens, lightweight panelling and ‘plurfrost’ polycarbonate glazing bars with up-lighting, so the spaces are warm and welcoming.”

The Market Bar hopes to reopen to the public on June 29th.

(Header image courtesy of @marketbardub)

