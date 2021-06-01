PICS: O'Connell Street and Moore Street set for major regeneration

Plans for a major regeneration of O'Connell Street and Moore Street have been lodged with Dublin City Council.

Led by UK property group Hammerson, the plans would see a mixed retail, office and residential scheme on the large north inner city block formerly known as the Carlton site.

According to Dublin Central, 'the masterplan proposals include two new public squares, new pedestrian routes and the restoration of historically important laneways. It ensures the area around Nos. 14–17 Moore Street, a National Monument due to its role in the Easter Rising, is appropriately restored as part of this landmark destination.'

There would also be a new east-west pedestrian street between O’Connell Street and Moore Street, a hotel and an underground station for the new Metrolink rail line. If planning permission is granted, construction would begin in 2023 with a view to completion in 2030. More information can be found here.

