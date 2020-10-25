PICS: This Dublin shop's 'trumpkin' may be the scariest Halloween display yet

This Dublin shop's pumpkin display is one of the most impressive we've seen so far... possibly one of the scariest too. One look at their 'trumpkin' would scare anyone.

Halloween is just around the corner which means you're probably stocking up on treats, lighting the candles and sitting down to carve your pumpkin - my exact plans for the rest of the evening.

Putting us all to shame with their pumpkin designs, one Dublin shop has seriously impressed with their presidential pumpkin display. The handiwork of 'Pumpkins by Mark' - a Dublin based artist with a knack for pumpkin carving, one look at his insta will leave you feeling a little 'meh' about your own amateur creations.

Trump, Pence, Biden, Harris... yep, gang's all there.

We’re all a little fed-up with unprecedented times these days, so here’s something you can rely on: the Fallon & Byrne presidential pumpkin patch! Trump & Pence, Biden & Harris – trick or treat, the choice is yours… pic.twitter.com/VmoWA6XIYz — Fallon & Byrne (@FallonandByrne) October 22, 2020

Was it a gourd debate last night? #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/oXpltqwnvT — Fallon & Byrne (@FallonandByrne) October 23, 2020

We didn't want to say anything, but Dave makes a good point...

A regular(ish) tradition in Fallon & Byrne, the shop pulled out all the stops for the Irish presidential elections two years ago - bringing the candidates to life in all their orange glory.

Header image via Twitter/Fallon & Byrne