Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

PICS: This Dublin shop's 'trumpkin' may be the scariest Halloween display yet

By Sarah Finnan

October 25, 2020 at 11:06am

Share:

This Dublin shop's pumpkin display is one of the most impressive we've seen so far... possibly one of the scariest too. One look at their 'trumpkin' would scare anyone.

Halloween is just around the corner which means you're probably stocking up on treats, lighting the candles and sitting down to carve your pumpkin - my exact plans for the rest of the evening.

Putting us all to shame with their pumpkin designs, one Dublin shop has seriously impressed with their presidential pumpkin display. The handiwork of 'Pumpkins by Mark' - a Dublin based artist with a knack for pumpkin carving, one look at his insta will leave you feeling a little 'meh' about your own amateur creations.

Trump, Pence, Biden, Harris... yep, gang's all there.

We didn't want to say anything, but Dave makes a good point...

A regular(ish) tradition in Fallon & Byrne, the shop pulled out all the stops for the Irish presidential elections two years ago - bringing the candidates to life in all their orange glory.

Header image via Twitter/Fallon & Byrne

READ NEXT: This Dublin spot is serving deep-fried sambos this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Smithfield during lockdown

This Dublin spot is serving deep-fried sambos this weekend

Dublin shop now selling special nursing home gift boxes for loved ones

Forget the Moist Maker - This Dublin spot is serving a roast dinner BURRITO

You may also love

Five places that are still doing takeaway in Smithfield during lockdown

This Dublin spot is serving deep-fried sambos this weekend

Dublin shop now selling special nursing home gift boxes for loved ones

Forget the Moist Maker - This Dublin spot is serving a roast dinner BURRITO

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.