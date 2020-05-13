Close

Popular Terenure barbershop announces closure due to 'impact of Covid-19'

By James Fenton

May 13, 2020 at 2:47pm

Terenure Village Barbers has announced that it will be closing on a permanent basis due to 'a saturated barbers market and the impact of Covid-19'.

After nine years, Terenure Village Barbers has confirmed its closure with a post on Instagram. Along with the caption 'C'est la Vie. End of a decade... Thank you', the post says 'due to a saturated barbers market and the impact of Covid-19, we have decided to close Terenure Village Barbers.'

It is added that 'This has not come as an easy decision. Without getting caught up in an explanation, we want to thank every single customer that crossed our doors, along with some of our customers' favourite barbers Vanessa, James, Cathy and Warren who worked tirelessly over our nine-year presence in the village. Terenure was a second home where we made amazing friends and lots of memories.

'Finally, we want the thank Deirdre and Niamh, our amazing landlords for their support. We want to simply say thank you.'

Terenure Village Barbers is located upstairs above Dress Circle right in the heart of the village. As a resident of nearby Harolds Cross myself who was looking forward to going back there for a much-needed trim, this is a sad day. I was always greeted with a smile and a chat whenever I went in the place will be missed. I'm sure many other regulars will agree.

