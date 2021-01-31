Close

Public consultation for the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Study is now open

By James Fenton

January 31, 2021 at 4:48pm

Public consultation is for the Phoenix Park Transport and Mobility Options Study is now open, with people invited to have their say on the matter.

The study aims to figure out how visitors will access, experience and move within the Phoenix Park in the future. Recommendations include reducing commuter traffic, increasing the cycling and pedestrian opportunities and providing for limited public transport services. All of this will take into account the 'complex issues the park presents given the multiple and competing users of the space.'

Speaking about the study, Minister of State, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan said: ‘This is a great opportunity for the public to engage and participate in a process that will have a positive impact on the Phoenix Park now and into the future. I invite the public to take the time to review and consider the solutions proposed in the study and I am looking forward to receiving as many submissions as possible during the public consultation.'

The public consultation phase will remain open until March 12, 2021 and you can have your say via this link.

