The top 10 clamping hotspots in Dublin have been revealed

By James Fenton

January 31, 2021 at 11:07am

The top 10 clamping hotspots in Dublin have been revealed in a new report issued by Dublin City Council.

Top the list of clamping hotspots in Dublin is Clarendon Street, just off Grafton Street, which saw 625 vehicles clamped throughout 2020. This was followed by the South Circular Road with 396 clampings and Chelmsford Road in Ranelagh with 294. The main street in Ranelagh was next with 260. The most clamped area north of the Liffey was Capel Street with 247, followed by Commons Street in the IFSC area with 217.

Overall, 23,383 vehicles were clamped in Dublin in 2020, a number which was down 23,100 on 2019. This massive decrease is partly put down to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.

You can view the top 10 most clamped areas in Dublin in 2020 below...

1 - Clarendon Street - 625

2 - South Circular Road - 396

3 - Chelmsford Road - 294

4 - Ranelagh - 260

5 - South William Street - 255

6 - Merrion Square South - 253

7 - Capel Street - 247

8 - Commons Street - 217

9 - Merrion Square West - 201

10 - Waterloo Road - 183

