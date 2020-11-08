Close

Rejoice! This Mexican street food pop-up is sticking around for another weekend

By Sarah Finnan

November 8, 2020 at 8:54am

Always a reliable choice for some tasty Mexican food, Órale announced that they'd be teaming up with Bonobo in Smithfield for a street food pop-up this past Friday and Saturday.

Proving to be very popular with locals looking to treat themselves, the Órale team were blown away by the love - since confirming that they'll be back to do it all again next weekend.

Thanking the public for their support (and patience), staff at Bonobo took to social media to say:

"What a day.

"Thank you so much to everyone who popped by, your support and patience (those queues) throughout the day was extremely appreciated by all of us.

"Good news for anyone who missed out on tacos this weekend: @orale_street_food will be back for another pop up next Friday & Saturday."

Selling out by 3pm, the Órale team said that they "didn't know how this week was going to go" but promise to be more prepared for the street food pop-up next week.

The early bird gets the taco... or something like that.

Header image via Instagram/Órale Street Food

