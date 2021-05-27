Reopening date for iconic Dublin pub O'Donoghue's confirmed

By James Fenton

May 27, 2021 at 11:32am

Share:
Reopening date for iconic Dublin pub O'Donoghue's confirmed

O'Donoghue's on Merrion Row, one of the most popular pubs in the city centre, have confirmed that they will be reopening their doors on June 7.

Outdoor hospitality will be permitted from that date and O'Donoghue's have let their followers know that 'We’re delighted to confirm that we will be reopening on June 7 for outdoor service. We won’t be taking bookings for the moment & will be operating on a first come basis. We will try to accommodate everyone as much as possible.'

A welcome return for the scene of some of Dublin's greatest nights out. Yesterday, Fáilte Ireland issued a list of hospitality guidelines that must be adhered to from June 7 and you can read about them in detail here.

READ NEXT: "Bleeding deadly" - Hollywood star gives verdict after sampling Leo Burdocks in town

Share:

Latest articles

New pizza box bins being trialled in Dublin

Lovin Games Weekly - Three big game reveals are taking place this week

"Bleeding deadly" - Hollywood star gives verdict after sampling Leo Burdocks in town

Aha! Steve Coogan taking Alan Partridge live show to the 3 Arena

You may also love

New pizza box bins being trialled in Dublin

"Bleeding deadly" - Hollywood star gives verdict after sampling Leo Burdocks in town

Dublin bar at centre of Covid breach last August shut down

Consultation is now open for a new urban greenway serving the Dublin 15 area

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.