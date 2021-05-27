Reopening date for iconic Dublin pub O'Donoghue's confirmed

O'Donoghue's on Merrion Row, one of the most popular pubs in the city centre, have confirmed that they will be reopening their doors on June 7.

Outdoor hospitality will be permitted from that date and O'Donoghue's have let their followers know that 'We’re delighted to confirm that we will be reopening on June 7 for outdoor service. We won’t be taking bookings for the moment & will be operating on a first come basis. We will try to accommodate everyone as much as possible.'

Thanks for all the emails & messages of support. We’re delighted to confirm that we will be reopening on 7th June for outdoor service.

We won’t be taking bookings for the moment & will be operating on a first come basis. We will try to accommodate everyone as much as possible🍻 pic.twitter.com/99utt3w91M — O'Donoghue's (@ODonoghues15) May 26, 2021

A welcome return for the scene of some of Dublin's greatest nights out. Yesterday, Fáilte Ireland issued a list of hospitality guidelines that must be adhered to from June 7 and you can read about them in detail here.

