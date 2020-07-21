Spokesperson for BCP Capital clarifies situation with Central Hotel

A spokesperson for BCP Capital has moved to ease concerns about the future of The Globe, Rí Rá and the Library Bar.
Yesterday, a planning application came to light which led to reports that popular George's Street nightspot The Globe and part of the Library Bar in the Central Hotel will make way for a new hotel development.
Today, a spokesperson for BCP Capital, one of the firms involved in the application, has stated that there will be "no new hotel" and that the "existing Central Hotel is being refurbished and enhanced".
The spokesperson said: "Our vision for the Central Hotel is for a social and cultural hub for Dublin that adds to the vibrancy of the area. Overall the scheme will result in a significant net increase in bar and restaurant space, with plans for these to be open late and play music.