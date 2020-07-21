Close

Spokesperson for BCP Capital clarifies situation with Central Hotel

By James Fenton

July 21, 2020 at 1:36pm

A spokesperson for BCP Capital has moved to ease concerns about the future of The Globe, Rí Rá and the Library Bar.

Yesterday, a planning application came to light which led to reports that popular George's Street nightspot The Globe and part of the Library Bar in the Central Hotel will make way for a new hotel development.

Today, a spokesperson for BCP Capital, one of the firms involved in the application, has stated that there will be "no new hotel" and that the "existing Central Hotel is being refurbished and enhanced".

The spokesperson said: "Our vision for the Central Hotel is for a social and cultural hub for Dublin that adds to the vibrancy of the area. Overall the scheme will result in a significant net increase in bar and restaurant space, with plans for these to be open late and play music.

"The current Rí-Rá nightclub space will remain as a bar/nightclub, and the much-cherished Library Bar will also remain a core part of the hotel and its identity. BCP Capital’s intention is that the Central Hotel refurbishment and regeneration acts as an antidote to the loss of cultural space in Dublin. The opportunity to contribute positively to the city’s cultural and nightlife scene was a key factor in our and our partners' decision to invest in the hotel."
They added that there will "also actually be an increase in bar space on the site following completion of the project."
Rí-Rá currently operates from the basement of The Globe while the Library Bar on Exchequer Street is a much-loved location for those who want to enjoy a drink in quieter surroundings.
