Swimming ban in place for three Dublin beaches over sewage concerns

By Sarah Finnan

June 19, 2020 at 12:19pm

Dubliners are advised that bathing is restricted at three local beaches over the coming days due to concerns over the quality of the water after recent heavy rainfall.

Swimmers are advised that a swimming ban is now in place for three different Dublin beaches including Dollymount Strand, Velvet Strand in Portmarnock and Sandymount Strand.

Locals have been warned to avoid the water over concerns that water quality could have been compromised by recent heavy rainfall. It's believed that discharge from the Ringsend Wastewater treatment plant could have leaked into the water after stormwater overflow.

A temporary swimming ban was issued yesterday for Velvet Strand Portmarnock. In place for 72 hours, swimmers have been advised to avoid the water until the 'Do Not Swim' notice has been lifted with the same now applying to Sandymount Strand and Dollymount Strand.

Water will be tested again tomorrow however it's unlikely things will change much as further rainfall is expected throughout the day. The public can keep up to date with reported restrictions by checking the EPA website or by looking at the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

Lead image via Shutterstock/Dollymount Strand, Co. Dublin.

