TD "distracted by Man United match" apologises for not wearing mask on Luas

By James Fenton

December 9, 2020 at 12:17pm

Labour TD Alan Kelly has said the reason he was seen not wearing a mask on the Luas is because he was "distracted while watching the Man United match".

Leader of the Labour Party Alan Kelly has issued a statement after he was pictured on the Luas last night without wearing a face covering. The Irish Independent obtained a picture of Mr. Kelly traveling on the green line while looking at his phone.

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League last night after a tense 3-2 defeat to German side RB Leipzig. Mr. Kelly has explained that he was watching the game on his phone and didn't have a mask on because he was adjusting his headphones.

In a statement issued this morning, he said: "I am a strong supporter of all the public health guidelines and rules, and always endeavour to wear my mask where required. My track record on calling for clear guidelines around mask-wearing speaks for itself.

“While getting the Luas home last night I obviously inadvertently didn’t have my mask on for a period and I want to apologise for this mistake.

“I was distracted while watching the Man United match on my phone and adjusting my headphones at the same time. We all make mistakes. Sorry.”

Wearing a face covering on the Luas has been mandatory since July 13 and Gardaí can issue fines of €80 to passengers who are not adhering to the rule. More details on the law surrounding face coverings on the Luas can be found here

