Teddy's Ice Cream issued closure order by food safety body

By Sarah Finnan

August 10, 2020 at 4:03pm

Teddy's Ice Cream in Dun Laoghaire is amongst a host of businesses issued closure orders by the food safety body last montth.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a host of businesses closure orders over health and safety concerns, including a storage unit used by Teddy's Ice Cream in Dun Laoighaire. A total of five closure orders and two prohibition orders were issued by the FSAI in July.

Located at the end of the East Pier in Dun Laoghaire, the order was issued for a closed area food and packaging storage unit at the side of the premises. According to the FSAI the storage area is poorly pest proofed due to holes that would allow rodents access to the area.

Other businesses issued with food closure orders last month include:

  • AIM Cash & Carry in Clondalkin
  • Londis - the deli counter, butcher counter and preparation rooms and storerooms off both counters in Cabra
  • WW Poultry in Ballycoolin
  • Indian Prince in Portaloise

Two prohibition orders were served to WW Poultry and AD Cash & Carry in Inchicore.

The FSAI report states that the closure order for Teddy's was issued on the basis that rodent droppings were noted in the storage area. The report reads:

"Food packaging and foodstuffs were stored in the area leaving them exposed to contamination by rodents. The storage area was very poorly pest proofed with numerous holes, gaps and defects noted in the structure allowing potential access to rodents. Disturbed rodent poison was scattered onto the floor.

A grave and immediate danger to foodstuffs exists in the storage unit because rodents can transmit harmful pathogens to foodstuffs and food packaging through their droppings and urine."

Header image via Shutterstock

