Temporary closures of Dublin streets being considered to curb large gatherings

By James Fenton

May 31, 2021 at 9:43am

Temporary closures of Dublin streets being considered to curb large gatherings

Gardaí are considering a number of ways in which to ease large gatherings in Dublin City Centre such as the ones that took place over the weekend.

On Saturday, crowds of people gathered in areas such as South William Street and St. Stephen's Green, with the scale of the litter left behind afterwards leading to much online criticism.

While some observers have suggested that introducing more public toilets and bins could ease the problem, the Irish Times reports today that 'parts of central Dublin could have controls introduced to curb on-street drinking and large gatherings of people.'

These could include a cordon being placed around certain areas, with entrance points manned by Gardaí, as well as temporary closures if places become to congested. Already, the area around Portobello Plaza has been fenced off over the past few weekends.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said yesterday that he expects socialising to become "more organised" when outdoor drinking and dining opens on June 7.

