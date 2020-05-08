The Academy has been knocking it out of the park with their isolation signs

The Academy has continued entertaining Dubliners despite being closed, by means of the message board outside the building.

One of Dublin's best-loved music venues, The Academy - like several other businesses across the country, and indeed the world - has been closed the past few weeks. Forced to shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they've managed to continue bringing smiles to people's faces thanks to uplifting notices on the message board outside the building.

One of the most well-recognised features of the venue, the message board resembles that of an old-time cinema, and staff have been putting it to good use over the past few weeks. Using it as a way to bring some positivity to an otherwise glum situation, the board is updated weekly - with the messages pretty much summing up exactly what we're all thinking.

Below are some of our favourites:

"Jaysus. We can't stop eating"



The Academy Middle Abbey Street Dublin. #Ireland pic.twitter.com/1DITE9JNEj — Old Ireland (@OldeEire) May 7, 2020

We’re about 4 and a half minutes away from completing Netflix. 🥱 Leave some hidden gems below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/EBwxF5c07n — Academy Club Nights (@academy_clubs) April 27, 2020

Stand and deliver. A cyclist passes The Academy venue, which is closed at the moment, on Dublin’s Abbey Steet. Photo: @Garethchaney for Collins photo agency #CapturingHistory #staysafe #wewillbeatthis pic.twitter.com/aZ3uZtUcRJ — PPAI (@PPAI_IRL) March 27, 2020

Uplifting and relatable messages to help us through? We love to see it.

Though it will be a while yet before we're back there bopping away to tunes from some of Ireland's finest performers, at least we can rest assured that we're all feeling the same way. Until then, Netflix suggestions please? We weren't joking about needing new recommendations...

