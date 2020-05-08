Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The Academy has been knocking it out of the park with their isolation signs

By Sarah Finnan

May 8, 2020 at 3:50pm

Share:

The Academy has continued entertaining Dubliners despite being closed, by means of the message board outside the building.

One of Dublin's best-loved music venues, The Academy - like several other businesses across the country, and indeed the world - has been closed the past few weeks. Forced to shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they've managed to continue bringing smiles to people's faces thanks to uplifting notices on the message board outside the building.

One of the most well-recognised features of the venue, the message board resembles that of an old-time cinema, and staff have been putting it to good use over the past few weeks. Using it as a way to bring some positivity to an otherwise glum situation, the board is updated weekly - with the messages pretty much summing up exactly what we're all thinking.

Below are some of our favourites:

Uplifting and relatable messages to help us through? We love to see it.

Though it will be a while yet before we're back there bopping away to tunes from some of Ireland's finest performers, at least we can rest assured that we're all feeling the same way. Until then, Netflix suggestions please? We weren't joking about needing new recommendations...

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

READ NEXT: Michael D pens heartfelt letter to Jack Charlton on his 85th birthday

Share:

Latest articles

Night in guide: How to make staying in as fun as going out

Michael D pens heartfelt letter to Jack Charlton on his 85th birthday

Marty Morrissey is hosting a new Sunday night show with unreal guests

Chief Medical Officer doesn't see 'any realistic prospects' of pubs opening in June

You may also love

DCC is considering the pedestrianisation of College Green and other social distancing measures

Calls to save Bewley's iconic stained glass windows ahead of closure

Bewley's on Grafton St is closing permanently

WATCH: Famous Dubliners come together for important 'stay at home' video

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.