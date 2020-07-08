Close

The 'Danish IKEA' has announced the location of its first Dublin store

By James Fenton

July 8, 2020 at 10:23am

Danish furniture specialist JYSK has announced that it will be opening an outlet at Gulliver’s Retail Park in Santry.

JYSK entered the Irish market in 2019, with seven branches already open across the country. However, the Santry outlet will be the company's first in Dublin.

Widely known as Denmark's version of IKEA, JYSK is scheduled to open in October, just a five-minute drive from its Swedish counterpart's location in Ballymun.

JYSK already has stores in Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Portlaoise, Naas, Navan and Drogheda and the company plans to open many more branches across Ireland.

Roni Tuominen, the company's head of retail in Ireland said: "I am delighted to say that all seven of our stores have reopened here (post Covid-19 restrictions). JYSK are still very much committed to our expansion strategy in Ireland and plan to have 20 stores across the country by the end of 2021, with roughly 200 new jobs being created.”

You can find out more about JYSK's operations in Ireland here.

