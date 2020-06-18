Close

The Gravediggers will be serving coddle pancakes once it reopens

By Sarah Finnan

June 18, 2020 at 3:32pm

`The Gravediggers is sharing a taste of what's to come when they reopen their doors, adding coddle pancakes to the menu and just the mention of them is making us drool.

A longstanding staple in Dublin pint life, John Kavanagh's The Gravediggers has been a part of the city since 1833. Consistently ranked amongst the cream of the crop, it's where you'll find one of Dublin's best pints of Guinness. Not to mention some of the capital's tastiest food.

So-called thanks to its convenient location by Glasnevin Cemetry, the place is revered for its traditional pub food and shockingly good tapas. Irish food with an Iberian twist, sure where could you go wrong?

Busy preparing to reopen later this month, The Gravediggers is one pub that won't have to worry about providing a substantial feed to patrons especially judging by their latest concoction -a crispy coddle pancake mashup that looks positively drool-worthy.

Sharing a photo of the ingenious creation to Twitter, it's gone down quite the treat with onlookers. Combining two childhood favourites - pancakes and coddle - it looks every bit as hearty and warming as it does delicious.

 

Can't make it to Paris for a crepe? A coddle pancake will sort you right out.

